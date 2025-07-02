The house is located close to the heart of the much sought after village of Wroxton.placeholder image
Property focus: Look at this stylish former chapel and schoolhouse conversion in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 17:18 BST
This gallery takes a look inside a former village chapel and schoolhouse that has been converted into a stylish home.

Wroxton Chapel House has been placed on the property market with a guide price of £950,000 by estate agents Fine and Country.

The building was built in 1935, by Reverend John Goodman and used as a Methodist Church chapel and schoolhouse until it was converted in 2015.

The stone-built property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is located close to the heart of Wroxton.

It is set across two floors and 2,392 square feet and contains stylish decor throughout.

A main feature of the house is the 11m by 10m private rear garden with a summer house.

Inside the house has a bespoke kitchen, study, laundry and cloakroom.

The property also has a private driveway with space for parking for two cars.

For more information, contact Fine and Country at 0121 387 6323, or visit their office at Fine & Country, 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163798127#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house is located close to the 17th-century Jacobean Wroxton manor house.

The house is located close to the 17th-century Jacobean Wroxton manor house. Photo: Submitted Image

The house is the village's former chapel and schoolhouse.

The house is the village's former chapel and schoolhouse. Photo: Submitted Image

The house contains many of its original features and characteristics throughout.

The house contains many of its original features and characteristics throughout. Photo: Submitted Image

The stylish property has an open plan living room, dining and kitchen area.

The stylish property has an open plan living room, dining and kitchen area. Photo: Submitted Image

