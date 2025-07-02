Property focus: Look at this stylish former chapel and schoolhouse conversion in village near Banbury

Wroxton Chapel House has been placed on the property market with a guide price of £950,000 by estate agents Fine and Country.

The building was built in 1935, by Reverend John Goodman and used as a Methodist Church chapel and schoolhouse until it was converted in 2015.

The stone-built property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is located close to the heart of Wroxton.

It is set across two floors and 2,392 square feet and contains stylish decor throughout.

A main feature of the house is the 11m by 10m private rear garden with a summer house.

Inside the house has a bespoke kitchen, study, laundry and cloakroom.

The property also has a private driveway with space for parking for two cars.

For more information, contact Fine and Country at 0121 387 6323, or visit their office at Fine & Country, 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163798127#/?channel=RES_BUY

