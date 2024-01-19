Property Focus: Here's a unique opportunity to live on the historic Compton Verney estate

This photo gallery takes a looks at the Grade II listed Coach House on the large country estate near Kineton.

A residential property offering a unique opportunity to live within the grounds of an 18th century country estate in Warwickshire has gone on to the market.

1 The Coach House, which is based in the grounds of Compton Verney, is being marketed by Fisher German.

The Grade II-listed five-bedroom home is surrounded by 120 acres of Warwickshire parkland and has views across the estate, including the grounds and lakes laid out by renowned landscape architect Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.

It also includes access to a working bell within the clock tower, with a long-standing tradition of it being used by the residents to ring in the new year.

Steeped in history, The Coach House was originally used as the stabling for Compton Verney before being converted for residential use in 1984.

The ground floor of the property features a fully-fitted kitchen with double doors to the dining room, dual aspect drawing room and ground floor cloakroom, while the first and second floors feature a master bedroom with ensuite, guest bedroom with ensuite, a further three bedrooms, utility room, and a snug and library with access to the clock tower.

The property also includes ownership of the front garden, one garage and two private parking spaces.

It is on the market with a guide price of £800,000.

Ben Charsley, of Fisher German, said: “This is a truly unique opportunity to live within a historic estate surrounded by stunning Warwickshire countryside.

“The property itself is a charming five-bedroom home benefitting from high ceilings throughout, which offer a real sense of light and space. It also includes the unusual feature of a working bell within the clock tower.

“The property boasts views of not only the incredible grounds, but also the Grade I-listed Compton Verney mansion.

“Properties like this certainly don’t come on to the market very often, so we would urge anyone who would like to find out more to get in touch.”

For more information go to: https://www.fishergerman.co.uk/ or call: 01295 271555.

