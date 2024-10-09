Professor to lead discussion in village near Banbury on history of shoes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Professor Matthew McCormack will take attendees on a tour through the history of footwear at tomorrow’s talk (October 10).
The author of several books on shoes, Matthew’s talk will also include his research into footwear of the Georgian period.
Matthew said: “Our shoes say a great deal about us and the roles they play in our lives.
“They also have a unique connection with the wearer. In many cultures the shoe is taken to stand for its owner, embodying their personality.”
Attendees are advised to bring along their best or most sparkly or unusual shoes to show Matthew, who will hopefully share some knowledge about the wearer from their shoes.
The discussion will take place at the Hornton Methodist Chapel at 7.30pm. It will be free for Hornton History Group members and £5 entry for non-members.
For more information, visit: https://www.hornton-history.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.