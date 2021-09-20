Private hospital brings MRI scanner to Banbury and says it will help keep NHS waiting times down

The New Foscote Hospital's MRI scanner

The New Foscote Hospital says the scanner, which can diagnose a range of injuries and conditions, will do work for the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, helping to keep waiting times down.

In a press statement the hospital said: "The New Foscote Hospital in Banbury has made a significant investment into healthcare services in North Oxfordshire by purchasing a brand new MRI machine which is located permanently on site at the hospital on Foscote Rise.

"The Siemens Magnetom Aera 1.5T is a brand new, state of the art MRI machine designed to provide the best image quality for faster and more accurate diagnoses."

Among the injuries and conditions an MRI can determine are orthopaedics, heart problems, prostate and breast conditions, neurological conditions, some cancers including prostate cancer and more. The permanent fixture will be able to see over 300 patients a month with it’s six-days a week service, meaning many patients will no longer have to travel out of area or wait any significant time for their MRI.

The hospital’s Medical Director, Professor Kaveh Shakib said: “We continue to make significant investment in the hospital in response to demand from patients and the wider community.