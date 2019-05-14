Prince Harry delights poorly kids with visit to Oxford Children's Hospital

The Duke of Sussex delighted patients and staff at Oxford Children’s Hospital when he came to visit today (Tuesday 14 May).

Prince Harry was welcomed to the hospital by former patient 13-year-old Daisy Wingrove, who presented him with a teddy for baby Archie.

Daisy led the Duke on a tour around the children’s hospital, where he stayed and chatted with young patients on the wards.

The Duke also met representatives from Oxford Hospitals Charity, which raised almost £15m to help create the children’s hospital.

A recent tenth anniversary campaign raised £2m to help fund the new Ronald McDonald House accommodation for families of sick children, new medical equipment, and improved play areas.

Lady Baldry, chair of the children's hospital benefactors board and trustee of the charity, said: “The children’s hospital is such a special place and we are absolutely thrilled that the Duke came to meet our patients, brilliant staff and hospital supporters.

“It’s been a particular privilege to introduce him to some of the wonderful families who have worked so hard to fundraise for the hospital. It’s been a very special day indeed.”

One family who met The Duke was the Drysdales, whose child Anna is currently a patient at the hospital. The family have raised over £5,000 for Oxford Hospitals Charity.

Keeley Drysdale, Anna’s mum, said: “It’s Anna’s birthday soon, so it was lovely to have the Duke wish her a happy birthday. It was wonderful to meet him – he was so friendly and warm, and genuinely interested in all of our stories.

“Fundraising for the charity is a way for us to say thank you to the hospital for all the care Anna has been given. We’re really grateful.”

The final stop on the Duke’s tour was the Oxfordshire Hospital School, which supports pupils who spend a lot of their time in the children’s hospital.

Children are taught in purpose-built classrooms, on their wards, or in single rooms, with lessons tailored for each pupil.

Head teacher Steve Lowe said: “The children were incredibly excited to meet the Duke. It’s all they could talk about for the rest of the day.

“We felt really honoured that he chose to come and see us – not many people know there’s a school in the hospital, so the recognition of our work to support children with their education during what can be a challenging time for them was very special.”