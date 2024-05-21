Primary school pupils near Banbury put on fantastic performance of traditional Maypole dances
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parents and friends of Cropredy Primary School gathered to watch pupils from each year group perform dances, including the ‘Barbers Pole’, ‘All the Way to Galway', and the more complicated ‘Plait’ and Spider’s Web’.
Maypole dancing was reintroduced to the school recently following a meeting of parents and staff at the Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA).
For the performance, the pupils were taught by Chris Pemble from the North Oxfordshire Sports Partnership and members of staff at the school.
Year Four teacher Charlie Reid said: “As a mother, PTFA member and former pupil of the school I loved that we were able to bring back this tradition.
"I have vivid and fond memories of dancing around the Maypole at Cropredy School when I was a pupil in the late 1980s, as does my grandmother, who attended in the mid-1940s.
"It was memories such as this that made me want to return to teach at Cropredy. I love the school, the children, the staff, and the community. There is nowhere else I would want my children to go.”
Headteacher at Cropredy, Will Reeves, said: “It was a wonderful start to my time at Cropredy School as headteacher.
"I was so impressed with the care that had gone into ensuring that the children danced to perfection and with the outstanding behaviour of the children who watched and supported the dancing of their friends.
“Thank you Cropredy School, for a wonderful afternoon.”