Primary school choir near Brackley perform in front of thousands at London show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 19 pupils from Croughton All Saints Church of England Primary School were selected to perform on stage at this year’s Voice in a Million show at Wembley’s OVO Arena.
After passing an audition, the choir was selected alongside three other schools to perform in front of a crowd made up of pupils from 180 schools and their families and supporters.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now in its 15th year, the Voice in a Million show gathers thousands of children from across the country to sing together and raise awareness about adoption in the UK.
Most of the school’s choirs sing in the floor area of the arena; however, a select few small choirs and soloists are invited to perform on stage.
The choir, made up of Estelle, Holly, Hetty, Bronwen, Evie, Maigen, Archie, Daisy, Bradley, Phoebe, Lewis, Leo, Miriam, Sophie, Imogen, Betsy, Zach, Freya, and Evelyn and led by Mrs Connor sang ‘Tomorrow’ from Annie.
Headteacher at Croughton Primary School, Sarah Smith, and Mrs Connor who led the choir, said: “We are so very proud! We are delighted with the performance and opportunity for these talented children.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The children were very nervous, but many of them asked afterwards when they could do it again!”
Mother of one of the pupils Cathy Hankins, said: “The choir sang beautifully, and they all enjoyed their special moment on stage alongside their amazing teacher, Mrs Connor.”