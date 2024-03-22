Primary school choir near Brackley perform in front of thousands at London show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19 pupils from Croughton All Saints Church of England Primary School were selected to perform on stage at this year’s Voice in a Million show at Wembley’s OVO Arena.

After passing an audition, the choir was selected alongside three other schools to perform in front of a crowd made up of pupils from 180 schools and their families and supporters.

Now in its 15th year, the Voice in a Million show gathers thousands of children from across the country to sing together and raise awareness about adoption in the UK.

The pupils from Croughton All Saints Church of England Primary School performing at Voice in a Million 2024.

Most of the school’s choirs sing in the floor area of the arena; however, a select few small choirs and soloists are invited to perform on stage.

The choir, made up of Estelle, Holly, Hetty, Bronwen, Evie, Maigen, Archie, Daisy, Bradley, Phoebe, Lewis, Leo, Miriam, Sophie, Imogen, Betsy, Zach, Freya, and Evelyn and led by Mrs Connor sang ‘Tomorrow’ from Annie.

Headteacher at Croughton Primary School, Sarah Smith, and Mrs Connor who led the choir, said: “We are so very proud! We are delighted with the performance and opportunity for these talented children.

“The children were very nervous, but many of them asked afterwards when they could do it again!”