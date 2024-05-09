Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A devoted aunty near Chipping Norton has recruited the help of local primary school pupils to join her in a month-long fundraiser that will raise money for a charity that supports her nephew, who has a rare condition.

Tamara ‘Tats’ Ward from Middle Barton has previously won an ITV Meridian Pride of Britain Award for her fundraising work for Dravet Syndrome UK.

The mother-of-three started fundraising during the pandemic when her now-eight-year-old nephew Dominic was first diagnosed with the rare condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its fourth year, Tamara’s EveryDayinMay4Dravet campaign, where fundraisers run 5k each day throughout May, has raised over £250,000.

The pupils at Great Tew Primary School are ready to take on their daily 2k runs to raise money for Dravet Syndrome UK.

This year, she has enlisted the help of her children, Max (11), Mimi (9), and Eliza (6) along with 30 other pupils at Great Tew Primary School to help fundraise.

Rather than run the distance of 5k each day, the pupils and their parents will be taking on 2k runs around their village.

Tamara said: “I will be leading a run every day during the week at Great Tew Primary School, which is my son and daughter’s primary school, as so many of the students have signed up to take part!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middle Barton mother Tamara Ward and nephew Dominic.

Despite being less than halfway through the month, this year’s campaign has already raised almost £10,000 and Tamara hopes it will reach £85,000 by the end of the month.

Great Tew Primary School headteacher, Lucy Miles, said: "We are very proud of our pupils, and their mums and dads, for taking part in the #EveryDayinMay challenge.

"It's going to be tough doing 2k every day, but everyone has been so motivated by the Ward family that I'm confident they can do it!

"We hope that the monies raised will help families like theirs who are affected by Dravet Syndrome."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dravet Syndrome is a rare and devastating neurological condition that occurs in around one in every 15,000 babies born in the UK.

It encompasses severe epilepsy, learning disabilities, and a spectrum of associated difficulties including problems with speech and mobility.

Tamara said: “Dravet syndrome is such a devastating condition. The charity, Dravet Syndrome UK, is an amazing source of support and has made a huge difference to my nephew Dominic and our family, and many others throughout the UK.

"Dravet Syndrome UK puts families at the heart of everything they do so finding new ways to get all the family involved in the challenge is our inspiration for this year’s #EveryDayinMay4Dravet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Tamara’s campaign will be the biggest yet with over 360 participants signed up to complete the daily 5k or 2k for children.

Galia Wilson, chair of trustees at Dravet Syndrome UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Tamara for leading this wonderful challenge and everyone taking part in this year’s EveryDayinMay4Dravet event which is set to be the biggest and best yet!

"The funds raised will make a huge difference in helping us to continue our vital work supporting and empowering families, educating professionals and funding research. A huge thank you to everyone getting involved and pounding those pavements throughout May!”