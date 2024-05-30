Primary pupils near Banbury raise money for animal charity with bric-a-brac sale

By Jack Ingham
Published 30th May 2024, 11:54 BST
A pair of animal-loving primary school pupils near Banbury have raised money for a local animal rescue charity with a bric-a-brac sale.

Freya Cockle and Dolly King from Hornton Primary School raised £250 for Banbury Animal Rescue and Kindness Service (BARKS) with the end-of-term event.

The pair sold their own handmade crafts, including pocket pets and worm fidgets, that were snapped up by fellow pupils and their parents.

Teaching assistant Emma Houghton-Cockle assisted the girls at the sale. She said: “Alongside a donated range of bric-a-brac and gifts, we did a roaring trade and managed to raise a great total to help care for and rehome cats, kittens and other small furry animals.”

Freya Cockle (left) and Dolly King pictured with teaching assistant, Emma Houghton-Cockle.Freya Cockle (left) and Dolly King pictured with teaching assistant, Emma Houghton-Cockle.
Freya Cockle (left) and Dolly King pictured with teaching assistant, Emma Houghton-Cockle.

Ann Collins, chair of BARKS, added: "We're overrun with requests to take on needy animals and find them forever homes. The children's clever and creative hard work is very gratefully received."

For more information about BARKS, visit: https://www.barks.org.uk/

