The deep pothole in Middleton Road, Banbury which was temporarily filled after Mr Pothole contacted the highways authority

Mark Morrell, aka Mr Pothole, has received numerous reports of potholes and damage to cars hitting ‘craters’ since the Banbury Guardian reintroduced its Pothole of the Week feature.

Mr Morrell, from Brackley, has become a national campaign leader on road conditions. This week he said the Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) response system was not fit for purpose. He said timescales for repair are not being achieved and highlighted a system where, he claimed, callers to the council were being re-routed to the police 101 number which in turn reported it back to the county council.

Advertisement

Mr Morrell highlighted a deep, dangerous pothole in Middleton Road, Banbury.

Numerous complaints were received after the Middleton Road pothole was mentioned on social media

"It was first reported on Fix My Street on December 30. Nothing had been done until I got there on January 6. I found an emergency number and called it but I was told the procedure was to call 101 for dangerous potholes.

"I rang 101 and gave the details while being interviewed by the BBC. A repair man was there within the hour.

Advertisement

"OCC needs to publish the emergency procedure on every page related to potholes reports. At least then the public can use the service if needed and not have bother the police.

"The pothole reporting system is not fit for purpose. They don’t escalate reports clearly marked ‘dangerous’ online. It appears they’re just dealt with alongside all the others.”

Advertisement

The Middleton Road pothole, identified as a typical example of Banbury's deteriorating roads, is temporarily filled

Mr Morrell said a legal precedent had been set in the case Crawley vs Barnsley Council where the court ruled that a council should not have left a dangerous road defect over a weekend.

Advertisement

A county spokesman said it shouldn’t be necessary to involve the police.

“Dangerous potholes should be reported on the standard highways number 0345 310 1111. If they don’t think it is a risk to life, they can report it on Fix My Street (www.fixmystreet.com),” they said.

Advertisement

“During the working day, staff are able to give priority to reports of dangerous potholes or add them to Fix My Street if not deemed severe enough. Outside office hours, the public should still ring 0345 310 1111, but they will be asked to phone another out-of-hours number where call handlers will triage the calls and forward to our contractors if urgent.”

Mr Morrell asked questions we put to the county council.

Advertisement

How long after a report of a dangerous pothole is made on Fix My Street is it inspected?

This is dependent on the severity. Customers (www.oxfordshire.gov.uk) should not use FMS if the defect is hazardous but call 0345 310 1111. FMS reports are generally investigated within ten days but this could be impacted by holidays etc.”

Advertisement

How quickly is it fixed?

Response is dependent on the location, size and risk to public safety. This may result in repair within 28 days if a safety risk, being repaired as part of other programmed works or monitored as part of routine inspections if the risk is not sufficient to merit immediate action.

Advertisement

“If reported as a hazardous/dangerous defect, using the highway enquiries number 0345 310 1111, the repair will generally be a 2-hour or 24-hour repair.”

For compensation claims see– https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/roads-and-transport/street-maintenance-z/compensation”

Advertisement