Pothole of the week - Whopping pothole 1m and 1m long causing problems for a Banbury area village

The monster pothole that is causing disturbance to residents as motorists crash over it

The potholes in Hopcraft Lane have been reported on Fix My Street Oxfordshire but, as they deepen and provide an even greater danger for drivers, they still await repair.

Resident Geoff Todd, who lives in the lane, said: “The larger one, outside Aberford is over a metre (3'3") long, a metre (3'3") wide and 20 cms (8") deep. It is usually full of water making it difficult to identify as a pothole as it is approached.

"Parked vehicles on the opposite side of the road mean that passing traffic in either direction has difficulty avoiding it.

The largest pothole on Hopcraft Lane put in perspective with a one-metre rule

"Vehicles, especially goods vehicles and those pulling trailers - of which there are many - frequently drop into this hole and a second one.”

Traffic includes customers of a builder’s merchant at one end of the lane.

“This second hole, just yards further up the road at the entrance to Foxgloves, is currently not as big - but growing and also affects traffic in either direction,” he said.

Mr Todd said spoil from both holes is being scattered onto the respective driveways. Spoil from previously repaired potholes is also distributed on both sides of the road.

A second pothole in Hopcraft Lane that catches out motorists who have just crashed through the 1m crater

"The contractors never seem to take it away after their visits,” he complained “I have lost count how many times I have reported the many potholes occurring along the length of this road.

"Due to their sizes, passing traffic thumps into them. Nightly I am awoken by the noise caused, as are neighbours. Oh, how much we yearn for a quiet peaceful night. At other times the noise disturbs us indoors.”

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “Dangerous potholes should be reported on the standard highways number 0345 310 1111. If they don’t think it is a risk to life, they can report it on Fix My Street (www.fixmystreet.com).”

The spokesman said the time taken to repair a pothole is dependent on the severity. Fix My Street reports are generally investigated within ten days but this could be impacted by holidays etc.

Hopcraft Lane, Deddington which is peppered with potholes

“If reported as a hazardous/dangerous defect, using the highway enquiries number 0345 310 1111, the repair will generally be a 2-hour or 24-hour repair,” he said.