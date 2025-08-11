Postcode lottery grant to help Banbury's multicultural project extend services

A grant from the Postcode Lottery is to help a multicultural project with support programme for ethnic communities in Banbury.

The Sunrise Multicultural Project this week announced provision of the grant which they say will ‘make a real difference to the diverse families and ethnic communities we serve’.

The funding will help the group, based in Orchard Way, Banbury to continue delivering a wide range of activities, services and community events in a bid to ensure people from all backgrounds feel welcomed, supported and empowered.

From youth clubs and cultural celebrations to drop-in support sessions and language classes, the grant will enable the project to expand opportunities for social connection, learning and wellbeing.

Maria Holden, centre, with office staff, l - r, Michelle, Candy, Naseem, Maria, Tahera, Shabnam and Anila

“We are deeply grateful to the Postcode Lottery for recognising the value of our work,” said Maria Holden, Sunrise CEO. “This funding will have a lasting impact on families who face social and economic challenges and it will help us strengthen community ties, reduce isolation and celebrate the rich diversity of Banbury."

Sunrise Multicultural Project has been at the heart of the community for over 30 years, providing inclusive activities and essential support for people of all ages and cultures.

With the Postcode Lottery’s backing, it will be able to reach more individuals, offer new programmes and ensure that every voice in the community is heard and valued.

Sunrise Multicultural Project is a registered charity based in Banbury that works with people from diverse ethnic backgrounds. It runs youth clubs, cultural events, drop-in sessions, educational workshops, and community activities designed to build confidence, skills and understanding across communities.