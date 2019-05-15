Positive Banbury LGBTQ role model up for national award

A Banbury man has been nominated for a National Diversity Award for his widening influence as an LGBT role model.

Jason Kattenhorn has been nominated specifically for creating the Sassify Magazine in 2016 and being a positive role model for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jason said: “The first time I heard about the nomination was when I received an official email from the National Diversity Awards saying that I had been nominated.

“Although the nominations are anonymous, they were oddly specific in wording so I thought it must have been people I know.

“As it turns out it was my friends who had nominated me. I guess they have seen how dedicated I am to raising awareness about LGBTQ+ issues.”

The nominees can be voted for until May 31 by visiting www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk, with the winners of the various categories being announced at a black tie event in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on September 20.

Since discovering his nomination, Jason has been inundated with positivity.

“I have been really overwhelmed by the number of positive nominations from people I know, and from people who have bought Sassify and love what it stands for.

“I am really humbled by the nomination as there are many tragic stories out there of LGBTQ+ people without support systems.

“Collaboration, not competition is key and I hope to continue to use my privilege to create Sassify and provide that outreach for all facets of the queer and non-queer communities wanting to learn and celebrate what LGBTQ+ creatives can offer to the world.”

