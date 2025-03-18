Popular village pub near Banbury reopens this weekend with new owners

By Roger Corke
Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular village pub near Banbury is set to reopen this weekend under new ownership.

The Dun Cow in Hornton will reopen this weekend (Sunday, March 23) under new owners Tony de Lacey and Rochelle Echardt.

Tony and Rochelle have spent the past two months getting the pub ready for the big reopening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rochelle said: “Tony and I are happy to announce that the Dun Cow will be having her opening day next Sunday the 23.

Rochelle Echardt and Tony de Lacey are set to reopen The Dun Cow in Hornton this weekend.placeholder image
Rochelle Echardt and Tony de Lacey are set to reopen The Dun Cow in Hornton this weekend.

“We will be open from 12-8pm and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

The couple have many exciting plans for the pub, which they hope their customers will enjoy. One of them is launching their own beer.

Rochelle added: “We now officially have our very own Dun Cow beer!”

The Dun Cow will also serve food on Sunday and will host a visit from a wine connoisseur from Majestic Wine to talk about the pub's exclusive new wine selection.

Related topics:BanburyMajestic Wine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice