Popular village pub near Banbury reopens this weekend with new owners

A popular village pub near Banbury is set to reopen this weekend under new ownership.

The Dun Cow in Hornton will reopen this weekend (Sunday, March 23) under new owners Tony de Lacey and Rochelle Echardt.

Tony and Rochelle have spent the past two months getting the pub ready for the big reopening.

Rochelle said: “Tony and I are happy to announce that the Dun Cow will be having her opening day next Sunday the 23.

“We will be open from 12-8pm and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

The couple have many exciting plans for the pub, which they hope their customers will enjoy. One of them is launching their own beer.

Rochelle added: “We now officially have our very own Dun Cow beer!”

The Dun Cow will also serve food on Sunday and will host a visit from a wine connoisseur from Majestic Wine to talk about the pub's exclusive new wine selection.