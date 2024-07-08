Popular school uniform swap shop returns to Banbury's Castle Quay this month
The pop-up uniform shop will be set up opposite Nothing But Footprints between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, July 27.
Families will be able to drop off their unused clothes at the centre’s customer service desk every day from now until Friday, July 26.
The shopping centre’s branded donation containers will be open from 10am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 4.30pm on Sunday.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We were overwhelmed with positive feedback for last year’s school uniform pop-up shop, so bringing it back was a no-brainer.
"Purchasing school uniforms can be expensive and is another pressure on families, so this shop was understandably welcomed within the community.
"However, to ensure its success, I really encourage people to drop off items earlier rather than later, to give my team time to merchandise the store and sort all the items by school name, size and colours – ensuring a positive experience for all visitors.”
Castle Quay will be accepting branded and non-branded jumpers, cardigans, blazers, t-shirts, shirts, ties, blouses, skirts, trousers, and shorts if they are in good condition and washed.
The centre will also be accepting school PE kits, including trainers, shoes, tops and shorts, as well as overcoats.
Items that are donated and not picked up for reuse will be donated to The Banbury Uniform Exchange, which is a community project based at Hanwell Fields Community Centre.