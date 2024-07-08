Popular school uniform swap shop returns to Banbury's Castle Quay this month

By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will host another school uniform swap shop this month.

The pop-up uniform shop will be set up opposite Nothing But Footprints between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, July 27.

Families will be able to drop off their unused clothes at the centre’s customer service desk every day from now until Friday, July 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shopping centre’s branded donation containers will be open from 10am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will host a pop-up school uniform swap shop this month.Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will host a pop-up school uniform swap shop this month.
Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will host a pop-up school uniform swap shop this month.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We were overwhelmed with positive feedback for last year’s school uniform pop-up shop, so bringing it back was a no-brainer.

"Purchasing school uniforms can be expensive and is another pressure on families, so this shop was understandably welcomed within the community.

"However, to ensure its success, I really encourage people to drop off items earlier rather than later, to give my team time to merchandise the store and sort all the items by school name, size and colours – ensuring a positive experience for all visitors.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Castle Quay will be accepting branded and non-branded jumpers, cardigans, blazers, t-shirts, shirts, ties, blouses, skirts, trousers, and shorts if they are in good condition and washed.

The centre will also be accepting school PE kits, including trainers, shoes, tops and shorts, as well as overcoats.

Items that are donated and not picked up for reuse will be donated to The Banbury Uniform Exchange, which is a community project based at Hanwell Fields Community Centre.

Related topics:Banbury