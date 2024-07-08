Popular school uniform swap shop returns to Banbury's Castle Quay this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will host another school uniform swap shop this month.

The pop-up uniform shop will be set up opposite Nothing But Footprints between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, July 27.

Families will be able to drop off their unused clothes at the centre’s customer service desk every day from now until Friday, July 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopping centre’s branded donation containers will be open from 10am until 5pm Monday to Saturday and between 10am and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre will host a pop-up school uniform swap shop this month.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We were overwhelmed with positive feedback for last year’s school uniform pop-up shop, so bringing it back was a no-brainer.

"Purchasing school uniforms can be expensive and is another pressure on families, so this shop was understandably welcomed within the community.

"However, to ensure its success, I really encourage people to drop off items earlier rather than later, to give my team time to merchandise the store and sort all the items by school name, size and colours – ensuring a positive experience for all visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Quay will be accepting branded and non-branded jumpers, cardigans, blazers, t-shirts, shirts, ties, blouses, skirts, trousers, and shorts if they are in good condition and washed.

The centre will also be accepting school PE kits, including trainers, shoes, tops and shorts, as well as overcoats.