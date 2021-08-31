Popular play festival returns to Bretch Hill neighbourhood of Banbury

Popular play festival returns to Bretch Hill (Pictured: Azzah Ahmed Awadh and Araz Shamsi) - photo from Sanctuary Housing.

Summerfest, which celebrates the Cherwell community, was back at Princess Diana Park for the first time since 2019.

More than 200 people gathered on Tuesday August 17 for a host of free activities including zorbing, a bike trail and a pop-up history museum.

Cherwell Theatre Group also attended to entertain festival-goers with Myth 2, a play set during the Bronze Age.

Catherine Dunn and granddaughter Scarlett at the popular play festival in Bretch Hill (Image from Sanctuary Housing)

This year’s event was organised by Sanctuary Housing, Oxfordshire Play Association and Cherwell District Council.

“A lot of hard work went into making Summerfest a success and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

Martin Gillett, manager of the Oxfordshire Play Association, added: “Being out in the fresh air is vital for people’s physical and mental wellbeing and isn’t something everyone has been able to do during the pandemic.

George Preka at the popular play festival when it returned to Bretch Hill on August 17 (Image from Sanctuary Housing)

“Summerfest provided that opportunity and all who attended had a great time.”