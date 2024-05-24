Popular musical ‘Oh! What a Lovely War’ brings songs and satirical comedy to Brackley tomorrow (Saturday)
The popular satirical comedy musical ‘Oh! What a Lovely War’ will be coming to Brackley tomorrow evening (Saturday May 25)
Aunty Jen Productions will perform the 1963 musical, originally developed by Joan Littlewood, at the town’s Egerton Hall at 7pm.
The show has been brought to Brackley by the town council in commemoration of the D-Day anniversary, on June 6.
Tickets are priced at £12 and £10 for concessions, with £2 from every ticket going to Mayor Elaine Wiltshire's chosen charity.
They can be purchased from Brackley Town Council or https://auntyjenproductions.co.uk/oh-what-a-lovely-war-2/