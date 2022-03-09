First on the calendar for the Katharine House Hospice Open Gardens scheme is Highlands near Lower Tadmarton (Submitted photo)

Keen gardeners are being invited to take part in Katharine House’s popular Open Gardens scheme this summer.

The hospice has launched its Open Gardens scheme for 2022 where residents in local villages open up their beautiful gardens to the public, raising money for the hospice in the process.

Whole villages often getting involved, showing off their stunning home gardens, water features, floral borders, orchards, plantings and a whole host more.

First on the calendar is Highlands near Lower Tadmarton – a development for people aged 55 years. As part of Open Gardens, the development will be offering a spring walk suitable for the whole family on Sunday April 10.

Walkers will be given access to some spectacular views of the development’s varied spring planting, mature trees and surrounding countryside.

Organiser Margaret Sharp said: "Katharine House Hospice is a charity that does so much to support local people with life-affecting and limiting conditions. At some time or another many people have a reason to be grateful for the care and help that KHH can give, which is why we are pleased to be able to open our grounds for this worthy cause."

Community and Events Manager Cherida Plumb said: “The ever-popular Open Gardens for Katharine House have given a vast amount of pleasure to thousands of people over the years and are also a great opportunity for people to show off their gardening handy work.

“We’ve been very touched by the enthusiasm of our supporters to open their gardens for us over the years and are looking forward to seeing how the gardens have developed over the last year, and being introduced to new ones too.”

Katharine House provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting conditions across North Oxfordshire, South Warwickshire, and South Northamptonshire, relying on generous donations from local businesses and its local community.