Popular Greek restaurant set to open doors to new Banbury premises this summer

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The popular Greek restaurant Mr Souvlaki is set to open the doors to a new premises in Banbury town centre this summer.

The Greek food chain previously operated out of Lock 29 for four years but moved out last year.

Now, the chain has plans to open a new premises on Broad Street within the next two months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head of Mr Souvlaki, Ilias Alexeas, said: “We will open the new store in the next two months at maximum.

The shopfront of the new restaurant, which is opening on Broad Street this summer.The shopfront of the new restaurant, which is opening on Broad Street this summer.
The shopfront of the new restaurant, which is opening on Broad Street this summer.

“We are building up the premises and have made the necessary deconstructions according to the plan.

“We are building a new roof and new kitchen room, and we will have a sitting area with tables and chairs and some stools for people that want food on the go.”

The chain, which is known for its yeeros and skewer meals, also has restaurants in Cheltenham and Stroud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about what the new restaurant will offer, Ilias said: “The menu will be similar to the past but will also include new items and guest menu items that will change monthly.

The new restaurant will sell Greek alcoholic drinks.The new restaurant will sell Greek alcoholic drinks.
The new restaurant will sell Greek alcoholic drinks.

“We will also do some live music nights and maybe nostalgia movie nights from the golden era of Greek cinema of the 50s and 60s.

“We want them to feel welcomed for any occasion they want to visit, from everyday to special moments like birthdays and anniversaries.”

The restaurant will also serve a variety of desserts and will sell rare beers and alcoholic drinks from Greece.

For more information about the new stores opening, visit: https://www.mrsouvlakigb.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/mrsouvlakigb/

Related topics:Banbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice