Popular Greek restaurant set to open doors to new Banbury premises this summer
The Greek food chain previously operated out of Lock 29 for four years but moved out last year.
Now, the chain has plans to open a new premises on Broad Street within the next two months.
Head of Mr Souvlaki, Ilias Alexeas, said: “We will open the new store in the next two months at maximum.
“We are building up the premises and have made the necessary deconstructions according to the plan.
“We are building a new roof and new kitchen room, and we will have a sitting area with tables and chairs and some stools for people that want food on the go.”
The chain, which is known for its yeeros and skewer meals, also has restaurants in Cheltenham and Stroud.
Speaking about what the new restaurant will offer, Ilias said: “The menu will be similar to the past but will also include new items and guest menu items that will change monthly.
“We will also do some live music nights and maybe nostalgia movie nights from the golden era of Greek cinema of the 50s and 60s.
“We want them to feel welcomed for any occasion they want to visit, from everyday to special moments like birthdays and anniversaries.”
The restaurant will also serve a variety of desserts and will sell rare beers and alcoholic drinks from Greece.
For more information about the new stores opening, visit: https://www.mrsouvlakigb.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/mrsouvlakigb/
