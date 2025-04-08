Popular Easter Bunny Trail returns to Banbury town centre this month
Banbury BID’s Easter Bunny Trail got underway on Saturday (April 5) and will come to a close on Sunday, April 20.
To participate, families and children will need to collect a trail sheet from the Caste Quay information point.
They can then explore town centre shop windows to find ten hidden decorated bunny figures to be in with a chance of winning a prize.
One of the prizes offered is a giant Easter hamper filled with treats and tickets to enjoy a session on a climbing wall.
Ollie Phipps, Banbury BID’s town centre liaison, said: “We are excited to bring the community together for this fun Easter activity.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to create lasting memories while supporting our local businesses and celebrating the creativity of our youth.”
The Easter Bunny’s used in the trail were all created by pupils at local primary schools.
Participating schools were Cherry Fields, St Leonards CofE Primary School, Christopher Rawlins, Hornton Primary School, Orchard Fields Community School, Hanwell Fields Community School, Wroxton Primary School, Harriers Banbury Academy, Bishop Loveday School and Bloxham Primary School.
A spokesperson for Banbury BID added: “We encourage everyone in Banbury to join in the fun, take part in the Easter Bunny Trail, and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #BanburyBunnyTrail.
“It’s time to hop into the Easter spirit and enjoy a fantastic holiday adventure!”
