Popular charity music festival returns to village near Banbury for third year

A popular music festival that raises money for charity will return to a village near Banbury for the third year.

This year, Bloxham’s NevFest will take place on Saturday, July 12, and raise money for Cancer Research UK and Parkinson’s.

Organisers have expanded the festival so it now takes place in the Red Lion pub as well as the Elephant and Castle.

NevFest is the creation of Bloxham couple Mark Gordon and Victoria Gilmore, who wanted to give something back to the village after the community supported them through the death of their parents.

The festival is named after the couple’s classic Mini Cooper car, which is named Neville.

Mark and Victoria said: “NevFest, named after a classic Mini called Neville, is an ode to the fortitude and spirit exhibited by this small vehicle.

“Resurrected from a rusty shell to a beacon of joy, Neville embodies the qualities of thoughtfulness, supportiveness, friendliness and happiness, spreading positivity wherever he goes.

“The festival, much like Neville, aims to bring a little more sparkle into people’s lives.”

Over the past two years, the free-entry festival has raised over £2,000 for various charities through fundraising activities like raffles and games.

There will also be several local stallholders selling products and vendors selling food and drinks.

The lineup at this year’s festival included Aaron Williams, Barney Newman, Black Neon Fuzz, Holly Perkins, Voodoo Saloon, Downstream Revival, Seven O’Clock Junkies and Cryptics.

NevFest kicks off at 4pm on Saturday, July 12.

For more information about NevFest, visit: https://www.facebook.com/nevfest