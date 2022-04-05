Dancers for the Strictly Banbury 2022 event rehearse at the Bannatyne Health Club

Strictly Banbury, which was postponed the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will return this weekend for its 11th season.

The event will be at The Mill Arts Centre with three shows: first at 7pm on Friday April 8, a matinee show at 2pm on Saturday April 9 and the final show at 7pm Saturday April 9. There are limited tickets left for the evening shows, and plenty for the matinee show. To book tickets us the following web link: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/strictly-banbury-2022/

This year's event includes 16 couples, among them are three dancers from the same family: Lynn Andrews, her son, Oliver Andrews, and her niece, Hayley Goode.

During the event winners are determined by an independent judging panel along with help from the audience. Couples will dance the American smooth and cha cha along with a group free-style.

The 2022 event is raising money for Samuel's Charity and Oxfordshire Mind. Samuel's Charity helps bring a smile to children battling sickness in hospital and Oxfordshire Mind helps people battling mental health issues.

So far the event has raised more than £6,000. The total amount raised will be split between the two charities. Anyone who would like to donate can use the following web link: https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/strictlybanbury2022

Glenda Harper, the event's coordinator, said: "It gives people an opportunity to learn a skill, meet some new people, support a charity and have some fun.

"It's exciting because it's been a long time since we've ran the event. It's exciting to get back together, and have some sense of normality back again."

