Popular Banbury zero waste shop to host town's first ever Green Fair next week

The popular zero waste shop Nothing But Footprints has announced it will host Banbury’s first ever Green Fair next week.

Banbury’s first Green Fair event will take place at Lock29 on Saturday, July 27 from 10am until 4pm.

The event will start with a free group yoga session before guest speakers discuss topics such as flight-free travel and water conservation.

Visitors will then have the opportunity to watch a short environmental film and browse the fair’s stalls, which will be selling everything from upcycled artwork to foraged jams.

There will also be live music, children’s entertainment and free workshops where people can learn to make items out of reuseable home items.

The team behind Nothing But Footprints, Daniel Ludlow and Violeta Martin Garcia, have decided to hold the Green Fair to celebrate running the award-winning store for five years.

Daniel Ludlow and Violeta Martin Garcia said: “Choosing to live a sustainable life isn’t always easy, but it’s so rewarding.

“If you want to learn more about how to live consciously, this is the event for you, as we plan to turn the centre’s iconic canalside green for the day!

“A big thank you to those within our community that are supporting this event, including Banbury CAG, Banbury, Graf UK, Banbury XR and of course Lock29 for allowing us to hold the event within their premises.”

Nothing But Footprints, located in Castle Quay, is now the largest zero-waste shop in Oxfordshire and sells over 1,200 sustainable sourced products.

Stuart McGregor, manager of Lock29, said: “When Dan came to me with this idea, I jumped at the opportunity for it to be held at Lock29 – it fits so perfectly with our philosophy of supporting small, independent businesses that operate as efficiently and consciously as possible.

"We’ve also created our own Castle Quay reuseable cotton tote bags, which will be available for free to visitors at the event and from the centre’s Customer Services Desk. Let’s all come together on July 27 and explore some simple ways we can reduce our impact on the environment.”

For more information about the upcoming Green Fair or Nothing But Footprints, visit: https://www.refillnotlandfill.co.uk/