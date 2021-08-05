The Banbury Trades And Labour Club has announced today (Thursday August 5) it will close the doors of its club located on West Bar Street this autumn. (photo from Google maps)

The club made the announcement on its Facebook page, which said: "It is with deepest sorrow and a heavy heart that I am posting this message. A very difficult decision has been made to close the doors of the club for the last time on Sunday 31 October 2021.

"This is through no fault of anyone but the footfall into the club has dropped despite everything we have tried to bring more members in.

"Unfortunately although people have renewed their memberships not everyone uses the club. We are looking for smaller premises, but for the time being we would like to thank everyone for their support over the years the club has been open. Thank you everyone.