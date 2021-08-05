Popular Banbury Trades and Labour Club looking to move to smaller venue
A popular social venue in Banbury has decided to close with its current building near the town centre going up for sale.
The Banbury Trades And Labour Club has announced today (Thursday August 5) it will close the doors of its club this autumn.
The club made the announcement on its Facebook page, which said: "It is with deepest sorrow and a heavy heart that I am posting this message. A very difficult decision has been made to close the doors of the club for the last time on Sunday 31 October 2021.
"This is through no fault of anyone but the footfall into the club has dropped despite everything we have tried to bring more members in.
"Unfortunately although people have renewed their memberships not everyone uses the club. We are looking for smaller premises, but for the time being we would like to thank everyone for their support over the years the club has been open. Thank you everyone.
"The current premises have been put up for sale as it was voted for by the share holder members who attended the E G M that was held on 3 August 2021, and the funds be used to secure a new smaller premises."