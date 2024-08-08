Popular Banbury rock band LAKE ACACIA release music video for powerful new single

Popular Banbury rockers LAKE ACACIA have released a new single, 'We Don't Want You Now'.

Popular Banbury alternative rockers LAKE ACACIA have released a music video for their powerful new single titled ‘We Don't Want You Now’.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, which consists of vocalist and bassist Tim Groethe and percussionist and vocalist Joe Homer, has been growing their fanbase both locally and nationally since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New single ‘We Don't Want You Now’ continues the Banbury band’s trademark theme of harmonised vocals accompanied by heavy guitar riffs and electronic-fused breakdowns.

Tim and Joe from LAKE ACACIA say the song’s lyrics are about encountering narcissistic people who criticise and bring others down with negative words.

They said: “The annoyance of arrogant and narcissistic people who you grow to hate; constantly imposing on everything little thing you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will say just about anything they can to bring you down in order to feed their own ego and prove to themselves and everybody around them that they are better than you and everyone else.

"We have nearly all encountered these types of people in life, and when questioned or confronted, they run away like a coward and play the victim.”

Already recognised as one of the hardest-working emerging bands in the region, LAKE ACACIA’s new release is sure to please existing fans and expand upon their ever-growing audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The release of ‘We Don't Want You Now’ comes just two weeks after LAKE ACACIA’s crowd-pleasing performance in Banbury’s Market Place for the Banbury Music Mix night.

It is the band’s second single of the year, following on from May’s punchy hard rock release ‘I Can't Let Go’, which can be watched on YouTube here.

For more information about LAKE ACACIA, including gig news visit: https://www.facebook.com/lakeacacia?locale=en_GB