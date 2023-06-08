Popular Banbury marching band will call it a day this Sunday after entertaining for 38 years

The popular Shires Band have decided to disband after 38 years with a final goodbye this Sunday (June 11) in Banbury’s Spiceball Park.

Formed in 1985, the band played drums, bugles, and glockenspiels in a traditional British military style at many events across the country.

With membership down and remaining members struggling to fulfil commitments to rehearsals or performances, the band's committee made the difficult decision to close the band on Tuesday.

Assistant band master Emma Harper, who has played with the band for 26 years after joining the group at eight years old, said it was a heartbreaking decision. She said: "We have been struggling to get new members for some time, and we are now at a point where we only have 11 members and are struggling to fulfil our commitments.

The band’s aim was to further interest in the Royal British Legion among young people through music, comradeship, personal development, and fun.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken, and I think it's really sad from a community and social point of view. There aren't many opportunities for young people to express themselves through music, and it was a very accessible way of doing that, so it's a shame that will be lost.”

The band, however, has organised one last farewell performance this Sunday at 5:50pm, where they hope to see anyone who has supported them over the years.

Emma said: "Sunday is not a performance for the people as such, but a get-together for us and a chance to play and be together one last time and say our goodbyes.

