Pop star James Blunt pulling a pint of Off The Hook at his visit to the Hook Norton Brewery this week.

The former British Army officer and record-breaking pop singer found time to pop into the brewery unannounced on Tuesday November 15, when passing through the area.

James has sold products from the Hook Norton Brewery at his own pub, The Fox & Pheasant in Chelsea, so he knew exactly what he was doing when he posed for a picture whilst pulling a pint.