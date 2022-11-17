News you can trust since 1838
Pop singer James Blunt spotted pulling pints at Hook Norton brewery

Pop singer and songwriter James Blunt pulled himself a pint after enjoying a lunch at the Hook Norton Brewery.

By Jack Ingham
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 6:13pm
Pop star James Blunt pulling a pint of Off The Hook at his visit to the Hook Norton Brewery this week.
The former British Army officer and record-breaking pop singer found time to pop into the brewery unannounced on Tuesday November 15, when passing through the area.

James has sold products from the Hook Norton Brewery at his own pub, The Fox & Pheasant in Chelsea, so he knew exactly what he was doing when he posed for a picture whilst pulling a pint.

Marketing manager of the brewery, Mark Graham said: “It was a random one when someone said James Blunt was in the restaurant. He was very nice.”

