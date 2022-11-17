Pop singer James Blunt spotted pulling pints at Hook Norton brewery
Pop singer and songwriter James Blunt pulled himself a pint after enjoying a lunch at the Hook Norton Brewery.
17th Nov 2022
The former British Army officer and record-breaking pop singer found time to pop into the brewery unannounced on Tuesday November 15, when passing through the area.
James has sold products from the Hook Norton Brewery at his own pub, The Fox & Pheasant in Chelsea, so he knew exactly what he was doing when he posed for a picture whilst pulling a pint.