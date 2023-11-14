News you can trust since 1838
Polo ponies rescued after horse box becomes stuck in ditch near Shipston

Seven polo ponies were rescued from a horse box that had become stuck in a ditch near Shipston-on-Stour yesterday (November 13).
By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
Fire crews from Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, Hereford, and Worcester, along with Hook Norton Veterinary Group, HG Heath and Sons agricultural contractors, and the police, worked hard to free the horse box yesterday afternoon.

The incident caused Armscote Road just outside of Ilmington village to be closed off for a number of hours as complex work was done to get the horses out of the van safely.

Thankfully, neither the driver of the horse box nor any of the seven ponies were injured during the incident, and the vehicle was undamaged.

Seven horses used for polo were rescued from a stuck horse box near Shipston-on-Stour yesterday.
A spokesperson for the Shipston Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The driver, horses, and vehicle all came away unharmed—a good result!

“Thank you to the members of the public for your patience with the road closure and for your kind comments.”

