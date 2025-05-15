Policing priorities will be one of the topics up for discussion at latest community forum in Banbury

Policing priorities will be one of the topics up for discussion at the latest community forum in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Banbury Cross and Neithrop, and Hardwick Wards are invited to the forum, taking place on Thursday, May 22, at 6pm.

The event, which will be held at the Ruscote Community Centre (OX16 1PH), offers the residents an opportunity to hear local updates and raise any concerns they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local district councillors, Cllr. Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr. Becky Clarke MBE and Cllr. Andrew Crichton will be there to answer any questions.

Cllr Dr. Chukwudi Okeke, Cllr Becky Clarke MBE, and Cllr Matt Hodgson will be at the community forum to listen to residents' concerns..jpg

Cllr Okeke said: "Fly tipping and littering have recently been a major concern to residents, and there will be a session dedicated to these issues.

"Various local issues will also be up for discussion, including updates on policing priorities for the area. The local policing team will be on hand to update residents on their activities within the area."