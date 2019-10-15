Police warn of horses being ridden in the night and attempted theft near Banbury

Thames Valley Police have asked for help in finding out who has ridden horses in the middle of the night near Balscote.

At the same time they are investigating the attempted theft of horses at Milton and damage to tack.

Officers from Banbury police are appealing for information following the first suspicious incident in the early hours of Saturday morning, October 12.

Between 2am - 3am on Saturday, it is believed an attempt was made to steal horses from a farm in Milton, near Banbury, with offenders trying to lure horses away.

Residents at the farm were alerted and the offenders left.

It follows a similar incident at Balscote a week early where there were reports of people trying to ride horses in the night and equipment being tampered with and stolen.

PCSO Lana Smith based at Banbury police station, said: “I would urge extra vigilance in the area, and if anybody witnesses any unusual activity in Milton and the surrounding areas, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.”