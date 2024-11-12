Police visit Banbury estate Co-op store in focus on customer respect and staff safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have been visiting shops in the Banbury area in an operation focusing on customer respect and staff safety.

The initiative comes during the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (USDAW) Respect for Shopworkers’ Week. Members of the Banbury Neighbourhood Team stopped off at Hanwell Fields Co-op where they spoke to staff about their safety at work.

"Nobody should feel unsafe in their workplace and this week of action encourages retailers to report any incidents of violence or abuse to ensure that positive action can be taken,” a TVP spokesman said.

“Our Neighbourhood Teams work closely alongside local businesses and we will share information and take a proactive approach in ensuring offenders are dealt with.”

Police officers are pictured with staff at Hanwell Fields Co-op. They are cashier Faith Moody, manager Tracy Allen and customer support assistant Jason Moody

An USDAW spokesman said: “We've been running our Freedom From Fear Campaign since 2002. Usdaw’s survey results have shown a troubling increase in violence and abuse against retail workers in recent years — with violent attacks doubling since 2022.

“We know our members suffer appalling abuse and violence while at work, however the official retail crime figures don’t always reflect the true picture. This is because not all retail crime is reported.”

USDAW asked employers to talk to union members and non-members about Usdaw’s Freedom From Fear campaign. They encourage all staff in stores to report every incident of violence or abuse to store management and to the police if necessary.

Ask members and non-members to fill in the Freedom From Fear survey.

For more information about USDAW and its support for shopworkers see here.