Police searching for a missing Bicester man have discovered a body
Police searching for a man missing from Bicester for a number of days have discovered a body.
Alex, 35, was first reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Sunday, February 9 and an appeal for help to find him was issued.
In a statement today (Monday) Thames Valley Police said: “Officers searching for Alex have sadly located a body. Although formal identification has not yet take place, we believe this to be Alex.
“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Oxfordshire coroner.
“Alex’s next of kin have been made aware, and are thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”
