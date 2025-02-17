Police searching for a missing Bicester man have discovered a body

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 17th Feb 2025, 18:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police searching for a man missing from Bicester for a number of days have discovered a body.

Alex, 35, was first reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Sunday, February 9 and an appeal for help to find him was issued.

In a statement today (Monday) Thames Valley Police said: “Officers searching for Alex have sadly located a body. Although formal identification has not yet take place, we believe this to be Alex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Oxfordshire coroner.

“Alex’s next of kin have been made aware, and are thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Related topics:PoliceThames Valley PoliceOxfordshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice