Police search for female driver after a man is seriously inured in a hit and run in Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision which took place at approximately 4.30pm on Friday.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was crossing the road on Upper Windsor Street when he was involved in a collision with a small yellow car being driven by a white female with long blonde hair.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The man received broken bones and lacerations and the vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.
The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Investigating officer PC Kevin Crick of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“The driver of the car momentarily stopped, but then left the scene, and I am urging this person to get in touch with us.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam capturing the incident to please contact us, likewise if you know the identity of the driver.
“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240029706.”