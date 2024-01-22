Police search for female driver after a man is seriously inured in a hit and run in Banbury

Police are searching for a female driver after a man was seriously injured in a hit and run in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision which took place at approximately 4.30pm on Friday.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was crossing the road on Upper Windsor Street when he was involved in a collision with a small yellow car being driven by a white female with long blonde hair.

The man received broken bones and lacerations and the vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.

Police are looking for a woman with long blond hair, driver of a small, yellow car after a hit and run in Banbury

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Crick of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“The driver of the car momentarily stopped, but then left the scene, and I am urging this person to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam capturing the incident to please contact us, likewise if you know the identity of the driver.