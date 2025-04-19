Police say they are 'concerned' for the welfare of two children missing from Banbury

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 19th Apr 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 12:58 BST
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of two children missing from Banbury since Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police issued photos of the two, named only as Elise and Elliot (pictured).

In an appeal they said: “We are concerned for the welfare of two missing children from Banbury, Oxfordshire. Elise and Elliot are believed to be together and have been missing since 16/4/25.

"They have links to Banbury and Milton Keynes. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts please phone 101 quoting reference 43250186824. Thank you.”

