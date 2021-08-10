Police respond to two-vehicle collision on A361 near Banbury area village
Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on the A361 near a Banbury area village late last night (Monday August 9).
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:24 pm
South Northamptonshire Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on the A361 near Chacombe.
The drivers of the two vehicles suffered minor injuries from the collision.
Northants Police took to social media after the collision and posted the following message: "Two very lucky drivers, fortunately only minor injuries, please drive to the conditions when its wet."