Police offer 'no trick or treat here' posters for the vulnerable in Banburyshire
Thames Valley Police has produced a downloadable, printable leaflet whose poster can be attached to a window or front door asking trick-or-treaters not to call.
The leaflet offers tips for householders who don’t want to be included in this growing American Halloween custom. It can be found here.
Area leads for the initiative are Neil Gunnell and Paul Christmas who want everyone to keep happy and safe.
They say if you have young children:
• Never let them go trick or treating on their own
• Make sure you accompany them and only visit people you know.
If you have teenagers:
• Make sure they don’t have access to fireworks, alcohol, eggs or flour
• Explain why they must not play tricks on strangers
• Tell them that if nobody answers the door, or a ‘No trick or treat’ sign is on display they must leave immediately.
• Remind them to stay with their friends and make sure they know that they should never enter the home of a stranger.
- ‘Trick or treat’ is a request for sweets or treats, originally and with the implication that anyone who is asked but does not provide sweets or other treats will be subjected to a prank or practical joke. Wikipedia says it seems to have arisen in Canada, before spreading into the United States from 1930s.
