Police have named the man arrested and now charged with Saturday's 'machete' incident in Banbury.

The man was named as Adil Taseem, 22, of Manor Road, Banbury.

The video which is still circulating social media showed two men, one holding a weapon, exiting a hairdressing premises in Church Lane, Banbury on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police spokesman said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with possession of a knife in Banbury.

A man has been charged in relation to a weapons incident in Banbury

"Taseem has now been charged with one count of possession of a knife and one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence.