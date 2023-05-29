News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Police name man charged with Saturday's 'machete' incident in Banbury

Police have named the man arrested and now charged with Saturday's 'machete' incident in Banbury.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 29th May 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:57 BST

The man was named as Adil Taseem, 22, of Manor Road, Banbury.

The video which is still circulating social media showed two men, one holding a weapon, exiting a hairdressing premises in Church Lane, Banbury on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with possession of a knife in Banbury.

Most Popular
A man has been charged in relation to a weapons incident in BanburyA man has been charged in relation to a weapons incident in Banbury
A man has been charged in relation to a weapons incident in Banbury

"Taseem has now been charged with one count of possession of a knife and one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (May 30).”