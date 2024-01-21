Police have appealed for witnesses after a 33-year-old man died as a result of a traffic accident in Banbury.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Orchard Way and involved a single vehicle.

Thames Valley Police have today (Tuesday) made their appeal for witnesses following the collision.

In a statement the police force said: “At approximately 1.35am on Saturday morning (January 20), a blue Subaru Impreza was travelling east on Orchard Way.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the driver of a car was killed in a single vehicle accident

“The vehicle failed to negotiate a roundabout junction with Warwick Road and collided with the centre island before overturning and landing back on its wheels on the opposite side of the roundabout, the Parklands Road junction with Warwick Road.

“Tragically, the driver sustained a severe head injury and died at the scene.”

Investigating officer PC Ruan Brink of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “Tragically, as a result of this collision, a man has died of his injuries.

“His next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with them all at this extremely traumatic time.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area at around the time of the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police if you witnessed what happened.

“I would also ask drivers to check dash-cams and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.