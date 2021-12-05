Police 'locate' driver after collision in Banbury - breath test is failed

A breath test reading by Thames Valley Roads Policing showing a positive result

Thames Valley Roads Policing unit attended the incident and breathalysed the driver who failed the test. No one was hurt in the crash.

The intervention happened less than a week after the force launched its 2021 Christmas 'Don't drink and drive' campaign, Operation Holly.

On Twitter in the early hours of this morning they said: "Following reports of a damage only collision this evening on the Bloxham road in Banbury, Police attended and located driver. Driver failed roadside breath test and was arrested. #Opholly..."