Police launch appeal after woman is sexually assaulted in Banbury

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:10 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 17:15 BST

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Banbury.

The incident happened between 2am - 2.40am on Sunday, September 8 when a woman was been walking in woodland between Beaumont Close and Griffith Road. A man walked up behind her and sexually assaulted her. He then made off.

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft 1ins tall, aged in his late twenties, with blonde hair which is shorter at the side and longer on the top. He was wearing a T-shirt and jeans or trousers. He did not have any tattoos, piercings or jewellery.

Detective Constable Owen Farniss, said: “This was a concerning incident and we are carrying out an investigation.

Police have appealed for witnesses to a sexual assault in Banbury

“We are asking anyone with information to please come forward, we would also ask members of the public who live in the area to check their CCTV/doorbell footage to see if it shows anything that may assist our investigation.

“Additionally if anyone was driving in that area and has a dash cam, we would ask them to check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could aid our investigation.

“Patrols have been increased in the area and members of the public may see an increase presence while we carry out our enquiries.

“We would ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 43240432051, or you can provide your information through our online form.

Anyone needing support following a crime is invited to contact Victim Support.

