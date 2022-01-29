Police launch appeal after three-vehicle collision in Chipping Norton leaves six people injured, including one seriously

The incident occurred at around 5.26pm on Wednesday January 26 on the A3400 between Chipping Norton and the B4026 junction with Over Norton.

The collision involved three cars, a blue Porsche Taycan, a grey Volvo V50 and an orange Renault Captur.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

Police launch appeal after three-vehicle collision in Chipping Norton which left six people injured, including one seriously

“I’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area at the time this happened to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help with the investigation.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220038203.”

The South Central Ambulance Service attended the three-vehicle collision along with the West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

A man from one of the vehicles was left with serious injuries and taken to John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment. Five other people from the collision received treatment for minor injuries, including an elderly man and two 10-year-old children from one vehicle and a teenager and an adult from another vehicle.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent two ambulances and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the incident.

"Our staff worked with the air ambulance team to treat the most serious injured patient before he was taken by road to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital. The air ambulance team accompanied the patient in the back of the ambulance."

All other patents from the collision were treated at the scene by ambulance crews.

Four crews of firefighters responded to the collision. Crews from Hook Norton, Deddington and Banbury fire stations attended the scene alongside colleagues from Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Crews worked hard to extract one man from one of three cars that had been involved. Five other people were also assessed and treated by the ambulance service."