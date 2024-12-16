Police issue appeal after serious injury incident near Banbury following arrest of man, 49
The appeal comes after two police officers and a 49-year-old man were hospitalised following the incident at Great Bourton on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) has made an appeal this evening for witnesses to the serious injury road traffic collision on the A423, Southam Road.
In a statement TVP said: “Officers were called to a disturbance at around 4.37pm yesterday (Sunday) in Garners Field, Great Bourton in Banbury.
“Three officers attended the scene and a 49-year-old man from Sandwell was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to kill.
“During the incident, an unrelated vehicle collided with two Thames Valley Police officers and the detained man.
“The two officers and the detained man were taken to hospital for treatment. One officer has since been discharged from hospital. The driver did not sustain injuries and has not been arrested.
“As a member of the public received injuries during this incident, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct,” the TVP statement said.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Matt Richardson said: “This is a truly shocking incident and our thoughts are with all those involved and those close to them.
“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and the early incident in Garners Field.
“In particular, we believe a member of the public stopped their vehicle at the scene shortly before the collision took place. If this could be you, please get in touch with us.
“We would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area on Sunday afternoon, around this time, to please check their dash-cams and get in touch if you have captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it.
“If you witnessed the incident but did not speak to police at the scene, can you please get in contact, in particular any vehicles that may have been caused to stop moments before the collision occurred.
“We are also reaching out to anyone who saw a man with a backpack in the area, or surrounding areas, earlier that day.
“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call us on 101, or make an online report, quoting 43240606320. “Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, via their website or on 0800 555 111.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.