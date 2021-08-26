Police have identified the 'lady in the lake' whose body was found in the south of the Banbury district

Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a lake near Yarnton

They say they are unable at this time to release her identification but have thanked the public for responding to their appeal for help.

In a press statement the force media department said: "Officers investigating the unexplained death of a woman who was found in Cresswell Lake near Yarnton on Monday, August 16 have now successfully identified her.

"Earlier this week, we posted an appeal for information which could help us identify the woman who had been found. Thanks to information from members of the public, she has now been identified.

"At this time, we are not in a position to publicly release her name or any other details about her as we are in the process of informing her next of kin.