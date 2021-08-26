Police have asked the public for information about a man wanted in connection with a Banbury burglary
Detectives in Banbury are appealing for information in a bid to find a man wanted in connection with a burglary in the town.
35-year-old Shaun Jeavons is wanted in connection with a burglary in Kingerlee Road that happened at about 7.15pm on March 24 this year.
Shaun is described as 6ft 4ins tall, slim, and when he was last seen had short or shaved brown hair and a goatee beard.
Shaun has links to Banbury and Birmingham.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Ruane said: “If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Shaun Jeavons please contact the police immediately.
“We request that if a member of the public sees Shaun Jeavons or knows of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact the police on 101 quoting investigation reference 43210124704.”