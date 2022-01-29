Police have appealed for witnesses after a Banbury youth was assaulted by two males
Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old youth was assaulted in Banbury.
The incident occurred at just after 1.15pm on Wednesday, January 26, when the boy was approached by two males outside Banbury & Bicester College in Broughton Road.
He was assaulted by the males, who were both wearing black ski masks, and suffered a cut lip as a result.
Nothing was stolen in the incident and the victim did not require hospital treatment.
The offenders are both described as just below 6ft tall and were wearing dark clothing.
There is no further description available.
After the attack, the offenders were seen to run down Bath Road and may have entered a white people carrier vehicle with a middle-aged white female driver.
Investigating officer PC Benjamin Tims, based at Banbury police station, said: “This assault happened in the early afternoon and I am confident that other people will have witnessed what happened.
“This appears to have been a random and unprovoked assault and I am appealing to anybody who saw this to get in touch with police.
“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed the offenders getting into the white people carrier, to contact us.
“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220037760, or by making a report online.
“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”