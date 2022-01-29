Police have appealed for witnesses after a Banbury student was assaulted by two males

Police have appealed for help in their search for two males who assaulted a student in Banbury

The incident occurred at just after 1.15pm on Wednesday, January 26, when the boy was approached by two males outside Banbury & Bicester College in Broughton Road.

He was assaulted by the males, who were both wearing black ski masks, and suffered a cut lip as a result.

Nothing was stolen in the incident and the victim did not require hospital treatment.

The offenders are both described as just below 6ft tall and were wearing dark clothing.

There is no further description available.

After the attack, the offenders were seen to run down Bath Road and may have entered a white people carrier vehicle with a middle-aged white female driver.

Investigating officer PC Benjamin Tims, based at Banbury police station, said: “This assault happened in the early afternoon and I am confident that other people will have witnessed what happened.

“This appears to have been a random and unprovoked assault and I am appealing to anybody who saw this to get in touch with police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed the offenders getting into the white people carrier, to contact us.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220037760, or by making a report online.