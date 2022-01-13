Police concerned for welfare of teenage girl reported missing from Bicester

Thames Valley Police are concerned for the welfare of a 15 year old girl reported missing from Bicester.

News Reporter
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 4:02 pm

Monisha French, aged 15, has been missing since yesterday Wednesday January 12, and is from Bicester.

Police have become increasingly concerned for the welfare of Monisha, and launched an appeal for help finding her.

Monisha was last seen wearing white Nike trainers, a dark blue shiny bomber jacket with hood and black leggings.

Thames Valley Police are concerned for the welfare of Monisha French, aged 15, who is believed to be in Bicester. (Image from TVP Cherwell Facebook post)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 43220016838.

