Police close road after cable falls on the A34 south of Banbury - rush hour drivers warned
Traffic police had closed a road because of a fallen cable that is hanging unsafely. Drivers are warned that the road may remain closed for a while.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:48 pm
Thames Valley Police roads policing section issued a message at around 3.45pm. They said: "We are currently dealing with a fallen cable and low hanging cable on the A34 at Weston on the Green.
"This covers both carriageways which will remain closed for approx 3 hours whilst it is repaired. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."
The incident may result in congestion during the rush hour.