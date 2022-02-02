Police close road after cable falls on the A34 south of Banbury - rush hour drivers warned

The A34 is closed at Weston on the Green

Thames Valley Police roads policing section issued a message at around 3.45pm. They said: "We are currently dealing with a fallen cable and low hanging cable on the A34 at Weston on the Green.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This covers both carriageways which will remain closed for approx 3 hours whilst it is repaired. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."