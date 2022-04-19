Police ask for information after receiving report of a man brandishing a knife after knocking on doors on a Banbury housing estate

Police have asked for information about a door knocker who is carrying a knife

The reported incident happened on Hanwell Fields estate on Easter Sunday at around 5.30pm. Thames Valley Police said the incident happened on Lord Grandison Way – officers are investigating.

The alarm was raised on Banbury Info social media site on Facebook when a contributor said: “A young man is going round knocking on doors this morning (in the) Lord Grandison and Lapsley area. When confronted he pulls out a knife."

The householder described the offender as a young white male, of medium build, wearing a dark top and possibly 19 – 22-years-old.

Another contributor to the discussion said they had experience a door knocker asking for money. Others recommended that householders keep their doors locked.