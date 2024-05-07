Police ask for help to find missing boy from Cherwell
Police have asked the public for help to find a boy missing from the Cherwell district.
Thames Valley Police made the appeal today (Tuesday). Few details have been released but the youngster has not been seen for five days.
It said: “He has been reported missing from the Cherwell area. Callum was last seen on 02/05/24 and we are concerned for him.
“If you have seen Callum or have any relevant information that could help with locating him, please call us on 101 and quote reference number 43240204784.”