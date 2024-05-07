Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police made the appeal today (Tuesday). Few details have been released but the youngster has not been seen for five days.

It said: “He has been reported missing from the Cherwell area. Callum was last seen on 02/05/24 and we are concerned for him.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...